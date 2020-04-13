Kristen Johnston reminisces about life with Ryan Reynolds in the 1990’s

Kristen Johnston remembered with affection for her relationship with actor Ryan Reynolds in at the end of the 1990’s.

The star of “3rd Rock from the Sun” took part in the show on Monday from the home console version of the program, “Watch What Happens Live” and was caught by surprise to be called into question by the tv host Andy Cohen about what it reminded her of her old relationship as an actor.

“It’s been so long, I just forgot about it, but it’s literally just a really nice guy, a lovely person,” said the actress, who was left free at the question. The two had a short relationship at the end of 1999.

Reynolds is currently married to actress Blake Lively for the past ten years, and they are the parents of James ‘ five-year-old, Inez, three, and a baby of 8 months who has not had the name revealed to the public.