Land in sight!… or maybe you don’t

Once upon a time he was unmarried and a fine young man, but you don’t know how to swim. He stumbled and fell into the sea. Bewildered and frightened, esperneou, esbracejou trouble. The more he moved, the more he sank. To calm down, to try to float is not an option that you did. And with each stroke, asynchronous, more if you would.

Many pirolitos then, on the verge of unconsciousness, are two boats coming out of nowhere. One of the long-awaited golden opportunity, because so much of it fought in the Bob. The inside of the first barge, wave to the quartermaster, a contract and a cheque for one million euros. The second, much more modest, it only had a single.

Which one would you pick for the player? The land there is the opportunity of a lifetime to serve very little in the life of the few opportunities you have.

So don’t hesitate too much to talk-I – have – the-door, which I opened, because a few of us to serve, and through that, we put it out, they need to really to pay attention… causing me to recall, with nostalgia, the polystyrene – ratada – how I learned to swim in the glorious Sport Algés e Dafundo. In a little serving, and it was likely that this was the purpose… to see if you earned atinava your score quickly.

But I am reluctant to talk about this new world that I can see the sunrise and the chance of our lives in order for us to correct the evil which we did unto him and to truly prosper, right now, in a sustainable way. In a world where I can see whole nations, by governments, (…do not let us talk for the time being, of the Dutch), large corporations (…let’s talk about the Dutch’s Unilever and small businesses to focus on what matters: health, the-stop in the house, in the care, well-being, on the planet, and the grandfather, the grandmother, the husband and the wife, the children and the parents, in Spanish, in Italian and in French, and in love for the next one… in your life.

The Louis Vuitton has made available to the plant to make alcohol, and hand sanitizer. Levis, Lush, and the Apple “skipped” to ensure that from the very beginning, employees will be paid for. DHL Express Italy and with no hands — and for them, that faltinha of them are the so-called which – embraced the promotion of the project to the Hospital of Bergamo-italy. Unilever has introduced an integrated solution that you can contemplate, for example, 500 million euros in down payments to suppliers, in contrast exemplified with the fellow in charge of finance in the Netherlands.

In portugal, the companies of a mold to produce swabs, to the beer to produce alcohol, and release applications that will help you manage your waiting time at security, and the donations are increasing, a research project of my “wake up to Life – quite literally, the wages of the Companhia de Teatro de Braga are going to be paid for by a private company, and the network of outdoor advertising is planned is to be replaced by messages of gratitude and appreciation to the professionals who are on the front line.

It is obvious that the changes profundíssimas that we are going to have are going to pack up and with the advent of the internet in flip-flops, stop… you are there, to tell you the penalty for me to judge, crude, insensitive, or parvamente optimistic – there will be a lot to make a lot of money, and plenty of opportunities to ride coming out of nowhere.

There is, first of all, let go of the esbracejo, swallowing a pirolitos, but try to tread water for the next, very quickly we can see the opportunities and not let them navigate to other waters.

But you did it because you are there, timing is everything and it is possible that it is not yet the height of the waves in the john John with the cheque from golden, on the brink of only in the do to swallow a few more pirolitos.

To go back to find it, and we can talk about it without hesitation, do as I do… that is come up with a boiazita polystyrene, Mr. Prime Minister, that is, until I can learn to swim or get on the ground.

Keep safe.

The CEO of LOLA Normajean

<br />



