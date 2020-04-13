Louis Vuitton produces medical gowns and hospital for the donation of his studio in Paris

After the announcement of the making of the masks are non-surgical in 12 of its 16 plants in France, Louis Vuitton is producing also a lab coat in the studio for prêt-à-porter in the rue du Pont-Neufm, where is the head office of the company, based in Paris. They are given to the employees from the front lines of the six hospitals of the “Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris”, which takes care of the patient with the Covid-19.

Louis Vuitton, in the fight against the Covid-19 Photo: Piotr Stoklosa

From the 10th of April, twenty volunteers are working to create a myriad of aprons in the fabric and the quality standards that are approved by the AP-HP centre hospitalier regional-which operates in Paris and its surroundings). Up to now, all production is hand cut in the studio, but starting this Tuesday night, with the help of an automatic vending machine equipped with a cutter, and the work will be optimized, and people will be able to work from home, and the delivery will be still greater.

“We are very proud to be able to help health-care professionals, and to put our expertise at the disposal of the Hôpitaux de Paris to create gowns in the course of treatment. I would like to thank the artisans who participate on a voluntary basis, of this act, are civil and work courageously in order to equip health care professionals in hospitals in need of the gowns,” says Michael Burke, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

Italian fashion house Prada, Miuccia Prada, and is also engaged in the cause. The designer has put on the factory of the brand in a Montone (Perugia), in order to produce 80 thousand, then the doctors, and 110 thousand skins have been designed to fight against the coronavirus.