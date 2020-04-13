Love and Thunder makes a surprise revelation

Marked out for a new one just at the beginning of the year is 2022, Me: Love and Thunder Love and Thunder, in free translation) is already starting to generate a lot of expectations. Not only because it is the fourth entry in the franchise, but also by their own promises, from the director Taika Waititi, who in a recent live on Instagram, has said that the next film would be “Thor: Ragnarok” look like something “special”.

“It was as if we had asked for a ten-year-olds that was supposed to be in the movie, and we said yes to everything,” said the filmmaker, who also suggested that the film will count with the participation of the “Sharks in Space”, a species associated with the Nest, the villains of the X-Men, and who have been confronted by Thor in the recent Comics.

The director also noted of his own character, Korg, and said that the history of his people, “Korgan”, will be carried forward into the next full-length feature film. “Thor: the Love and Make up for the” it already has, with their returns guaranteed in for Chris Hemsworth in the role of the hero, Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and it also marks the return of Tessa Thompson for the franchise in the role of a Valkyrie.

In a recent interview to the Variety magazine, Waititi spoke about his plans to explore the bisexuality of the Valkyrie in the next one a long one. “Intellectual property is not mine, but of the actors, I do what you are comfortable in – as long, that is, a choice, or a natural development for the character and I support it. If Tessa wants to, I’m in.”, he said.

Vin Diesel

By the way, Vin Diesel it recently came out, in an interview with Comicbook, the characters are intergalactic to be present in this new film from the Universe of Film from Marvel (the MCU).

“I’m waiting and excited for my friend, James Gunn. He took the Squad to a Suicide bomber [para dirigir]so, he is about to embark on it as of yet. Thor is also the managing director spoke to me about how I will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and that it will be very interesting. No-one knows… perhaps I shouldn’t have said anything”shot with the actor at the time.

