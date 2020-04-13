Lovely women: Greta Gerwig gets a new version of the story of Louise May Alcott

Lovely Women this is the name that carries the film from Greta Gerwig, but don’t be fooled: what you are adorable, and the women of the family Learn to have the resilience, generosity, and strength. Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson), and Amy (Florence Pugh), in addition to the mother, Marmee (Laura Dern), are part of the group of women who are living in the midst of the American Civil War in 1861. The film comes to light of the complexity of the story, pay attention to the peculiarities of each one, and living in a family full of ups and downs.

The film adaptation

The plot is based on the book of Louise May Alcott, published in 1868, and is inspired by the life of the author. It is interesting to see how the story of her and her sisters is the timeless one. Tailored to seven times for the movies at different times in the life of the family, the March has always fascinated the general public. It is not for nothing that, in addition to the film, the story has become part of the drama, and the TV series. To give you an idea, the first movie based on the book was produced in the era of the silent movie era, and the very first version with color and sound, for example, was first released in 1933.

In the film, Greta Gerwig, and the last one in the list of the movies in the area, and arrived at the movie theater this year in Brazil, and it gained a high profile because of the actions of the Saoirse Ronan, in the shoes of Jo March. Even earned her a nomination for the academy award to the year 2020 of the Best Actress. Indeed, as the head of the Little Women, she found room in the story to develop a character and show it to all of its features.

The women are the protagonists

Jo March is a woman of inspiration, who dreams of becoming a great writer. This is at a time when women did not have the space nor visibility in the art. What do you want for it, and for all the sisters to run away from the status quo of the time, it was to grow up, get married and become a wife, a mother, and the mistress of the house.

In the film, it is possible to see how the strong personality of john driving the story, all the women of the house. Amy, one of the younger sisters, for example, which is inspired by the ambition of john, he dreams of also becoming a renowned artist, painting in Paris, france. The theatre, the group will play the sisters, and even the number of arguments involved Jo.

In a nutshell, the message is clear: “the place of the woman is the one in which he or she pleases. She, on the other hand, to the two sisters, talented, has big dreams to build a family and follow the standards of the day, but with the man she loves. They are of the misunderstanding because they are different, and even the adaptation of each one to accept that the dream of the other, which is made up of the high points of the story. After all, the people who live in a household where everyone is in harmony to the same, to seek, and they believe in the same things?

Feminism

In short, the freedom to be who they really are, and the fact that they can run after it, and to the establishment of Marmee, the mother, who is played by Laura Dern, leaving the film with this guy about feminism. This is why the game is so far ahead of the time in which they were made. It is possible to see that Greta Gerwig knew how to embody the story of Louise May Alcott thread. He gave the life, and the face of the family, the March, and captured hearts in theatres all around, and with his way of portraying the “Lovely Women”. It is a film enthralling, and that you won’t want to miss!

The film is available on YouTube and on the Google Play store app.