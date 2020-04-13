Manu Gavassi makes a version of these for the success of Justin Bieber

The admins of the Instagram in the Manu-Gavassi posted a video that is completely hilarious, where the singer talks about forgiveness through the song “Sorry”, the canadian, Justin Bieber.

The video starts out with Maintenance, saying that in the week of forgiveness, she decided to recite the words, “a beautiful film about the love.” She continues by saying that such is the work of a famous artist in contemporary canadian and is called “excuses”.

Recommended content: