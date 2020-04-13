MIT-est in creating a device to ‘hack’ the dreams

In this way, the dreams are the best Reality that exists. L, all of the graphics in the first one, you have experiences, almost to the deep as its own reality, as sensaes that you can hit the real one. A diferena that l have no control over what happens to it yet. Researchers at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is working to change that.

In the Dream Lab at MIT, a team of scientists at the est building technologies that “circumvent” is the subconscious mind that dreams has more of an effect on our day to day life. “Dream of you only to think of the night,” says Adam Horowitz, one of the researchers, the Dream Lab. The idea is to take advantage of all the dreams as a tool in order to contribute to the consolidao da memria, a regulao and emotional health of the mental in general.

And to take advantage of this potential, the scientists want to create opportunities to interao of the conscious and the subconscious mind. For this reason, in the Dream Lab, the est developed the new device vestveis of the coding is open to track and interact with the dreams of a number of different ways. “People have to go through will be that of your life sleeping, one will be in the fact that they can use to improve themselves,” says Horowitz.

You and j have watched the movie “inception” or “Inception,” as it was known in its original name in English) from the director, Christopher Nolan? In the story, a gang led by Leonardo DiCaprio which specializes in invading and removing or implanting information in the subconscious mind of the people through dreams. more or less, that’s what the so-called Dream Lab, either.

The main device is in the development of the Dormio, a glove, a smart that has the goal of getting the best out of the estgio “the hipnagogia when you’re semiconscious, between, on the viglia, and the sleep itself. At this time, the flow of thought, flees from the reality, and it is approximately you to become more flexible. H H those who believe that this is the state of thoughts may be particularly helpful for creativity and people such as Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, Salvador Dal used to take full advantage of it.

With built-in sensors on the wrist and on the fingers, the Dormio track tnus muscular, a frequncia cardaca e a condutncia of the skin in order to identify the various estgios of the rest. When the user enters into the hipnagogia, the device plays for a hint to play the pr-recorded, usually consisting of a word, and then write any thing, that is, the user may say in response.

In an experiment, 50 people, it was observed that the content of the hint for the audio showed up with the success in the dreams of the people. If the word is “tiger”, for example, the users reported a dream about a tiger. Most of the change in the content of the dream, the experience has improved on the task, creativity and performance from the user when awake.

Via: OneZero/Futurism