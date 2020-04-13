“My Oh My” Music of Camila Cabello is back the to grow and reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100

Grain by grain, or of the step in the step, Camila Cabello, is able to climb in the singles chart in the United States. “My Oh My” album, “a love story”, has climbed eight spots in the new update of the Billboard Hot 100, achieving a new peak and went in for the first time in the Top 20. It is in the 18th place.

After the success of “la Havana”, the first album, and “Miss” with her boyfriend, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello was struggling to having success on the singles chart in the us. “Liar,” and “Shameless,” the first song of the work on the second album, it did not come, nor in the Top 40 in the United States of america.

>> PROMO: “Romance”, an album of Camila Cabello, won the album of the figurines and one of them could be yours

Your very own “My Oh My” is the result of the work of pushing. It began to be worked at radio in January, and it has been 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. She debuted with a lyric video in January, and a clip in the month of February. However, with the low-income, first to the songs of “a love story”, a label that already wasn’t focusing so much on “My Oh My”. She just did a performance of the song on american TV – in the program, Jimmy Fallon, at the end of December. At this time, the presenter said that this was his favorite song on the album.

In order to grow the most in the United States, “ ” My Oh My” I need to improve in just a few clicks. The song is currently outside the Top 50 on Spotify, Youtube, and the Apple of Music in the country. In the iTunes store, download, single, it also does not appear in the list of 50 top sellers. The coronavirus, Camila Cabello has a few options of the disclosure, it being restricted to the Internet.