‘No one has the right to say how my life would be’ stated in an interview with magazine Interview Maganize

The american actress, singer, and producer on a Selena Gomez revealed to have been a surprise, after the media, to associate with his music, “Lose You to Love Me” to her past relationship with Justin Bieber. Selena spoke about his reaction in an interview with the actress and director, and Amy Schumer to the american magazine “Interview Magazine”.

“My intention has always been to be in the tabloids. All the things that have been going on this way, and then they were out of control. So, I thought, ‘Wait, none of this is real. The way in which the media is just covering some of the issues do seem to be a very bad thing, when in reality, there is nothing wrong in being in love or having to take it all in,” said Selena.

“I get to talk about it because they were doing away with my story and it was killing me. I’m young, and I will continue to change. No one has the right to tell you how my life is,” said the singer.

The new album “Rare”

Selena was asked how he was dealing with matters heavy on a pop album, and he said that he wished that the songs represent moments in your life, and the struggles he was facing.

“I wanted to make sure that, especially on this album, every single song means something to me, that is quite a story of what has happened or is still going through.”

On the “No You to Love Me”, the singer revealed that she wrote after going through a time of serious health at the end of the year 2018, when she underwent a kidney transplant. Selena is a carrier of the autoimmune disease lupus.

“I wrote at the beginning of last year, when it had just come out of the treatment. It was a moment when I thought to myself, ‘I Am ready to get in the studio with people that you trust, and get to work on new music. The people were very happy, because it was just as if I would come back to me. But could see it that way at the time. At the time I wrote the song, I was basically telling you that you need to get to the bottom of the well in order to understand that there was a veil with a huge on my face.”

Living with lupus

About your health, and Selena told him about the work he is doing in the association, which helps in the treatment of sle, explaining how does it feel performed to help pass their experience on to all of you.

“I work with the Lupus Research Alliance” a few years ago, and there are different types of auto-immune diseases. Some people with lupus have problems with the physical, and these are easier to see. However, I had no idea that I had. Did not have these signs,” said the singer, describing how he discovered the condition.

“When I was 16 years old, and my blood pressure was very high and the doctor said that it could have been a problem. They have penetrated in to the hospital, because they couldn’t figure out why. Some people end up in need of a transplant, and that is not much talked about. I am honored to be a part of this community and to find ways to secure,, for people to receive medical treatment or get a diagnosis more quickly.”

Experience as a producer of a series called “13 Reasons Why”

About the series the Series “13 Reasons Why”, of which he is the executive producer, and Selena has revealed her concern about the bullyng among children and adolescents, and spoke of the importance that it gives to mental health.

“I read in a news that a boy, 11-year-old took his life because of a girl he was beating on social media. I don’t want to live in a world where this is happening, it doesn’t matter what scale it is,” he lamented.

“I don’t know if this was my job, but I love a lot of the people. I really care about. I’ve been through a lot of medical issues and I know that I can reach out to people who are going through things that are equally appalling, such as an organ transplant, on dialysis, or by carrying out the treatment. It is for this reason that I have a platform to help others. I know what I’m doing for someone, somewhere to feel good, or it can be picked up and heard it, and it’s well worth it to me.”