Now and then the way in which climate change can be a change in our beloved targets | the climate Crisis

Venice underwater, the Statue of Liberty, with water on the chest, and the vegetation of the Antarctic continent discovered, Miraflores, without the glacier Pastoruri, to the Victoria falls without a single drop of water in the amazon forest, as a landscape that is not that bad. “The world is changing rapidly, and the changes in climate to the next, the destinations are increasingly at risk of being damaged beyond repair.” Because of this, The Latin America Travel Company, is proposing a fiscal year. Just imagine what some of the “postcard tour” were left out of all recognition.

Amazon (gift)



The Amazon rainforest (in the future)



Used to go to Latin America, from the end-to-end, the travel agency has found that the timing of the pause is caused by the pandemic was the perfect spot to sit. “We are well aware of the effect that climate change has on our loved ones targets,” say the founders of The Latin America, that have decided to experience first-hand the devastation that” climate change is the result of, for example, in the glaciers of Peru and is one of the few glaciers remaining from the tropical areas of central and South America.

Antarctica (gift)



The antarctic continent (in the future)



“It won’t be long until the ice is reduced to nothing. This is a beautiful and diverse landscape will be changed forever.”

Without ice (in the future)



The glacier Pastoruri (present tense)



So, by way of a warning, the agency asked the artist to speed up the clock, looking to the future of the planet, and thus, as will be some of the most popular tourist spots in the world having been devastated by climate change.”

Venice, italy (gift)



Venice, italy (forthcoming)

