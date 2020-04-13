Of the 15 pairs the most unlikely of the film

The actors built their entire careers on top of each other or techniques of the activity in which they are strongest. It is for this reason that it is all too common to see artists who move between the movies in the drama, other than to go to the side of the series, with each genre having its talents to the weight. What happens when they are turned to other types of production, or more precisely: they form pairs, which, in theory, seem to be completely random? The result is that some of the grateful for partnerships in the foot. Below, we’ve selected 15 examples of the double, the peculiar, which was joined by the film!