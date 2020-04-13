On the day that you and I, the Mistress, and the Children are freaked out by an outbreak of the virus, review · News on the TV

For the last 16 years, the obsessed, Michael Kyle (Damon Wayans) to Me, the Missus and the Kids (2001 to 2005) has made it all so as not to be contaminated by a virus. It was worth it since holding the woman in a bathroom, to stay away from the pizza. A video of the scene to be found on the internet, and at the time of the coronavirus, there is no way to be indifferent to the piração.

Those who posted the video, which has generated hundreds of comments on Facebook and Instagram has been deemed ” the Landmark Gallery. In addition to lending his voice to Michael’s in the play, he plays, Tom Hanks, Robert Downey, Jr. the sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, among others. Immediately, his followers have come to identify themselves with one of many maluquices of Michael jackson, the star of the series, which is an attraction on the Comedy Central.

The scene was part of the 19th episode of the fourth season of the Me, the Missus and the Kids, which was shown in 2004. Michael was ensandecido the chance to win a ticket to see the basketball player LeBron James is, then, at the beginning of his career, in the city of New York. To tell the news to the family, the wife and children warned to take care as there was an outbreak of flu in the area in which they lived.

In a scene eerily similar to the present day, Michael came to the door to get the pizza. And he said to the courier: “I’m going to spend the money for the bottom of the door. I want you to put the pizza on the floor, hold your breath and get away”. It shouldn’t be the one to change, to avoid the contagion is for the money.

But, to his wife, Jay (Tisha Campbell), she ran to pick up the$ 25, they would have had to be returned to the sender. From there, the delivery guy splashed the cash and gave it to her. And the spread of the virus, in the family, Kyle has started.

Of course, he was the first one to get the flu. Her husband suggested that she stay quarantined inside the suite, in the room with them. That didn’t matter to Michael, he was to be free of the cold, and to be able to go to a basketball game.

The comedy in Me, the Missus and the Kids, and without wanting to, wanting to, gave us a lesson in how a virus spreads in for a hug, kiss, or through contact with an object, and then put your hand in your eye or scratch your nose, and drink it in a cup used by an hiv-infected person, the list goes on.

By wearing a mask and a necklace made of heads of garlic hanging on the neck of Michael, but to take up the gripezinha. However, he had to take the youngest daughter, Claire (Parker McKenna Posey), a doctor, for she was asthmatic, and the cold was getting worse. Before we go into the living room of the pediatrician, the girl’s, to Michael and touched the door handle with one hand and then rubbed his nose.

Even sick, he was at the game and said hi to LeBron James before the match, so after you place a hand on his face to hold in a sneeze. The athlete ended up infected and he was unable to get on the court.

‘I have in quarantine.’

To see a video of a pizza delivery boy in the pages of voice actor Marco Ribeiro, on the social networks, the internet, is soon to have an association with the current time.

“From fiction to reality. The Covid-19 is changing the way people and health,” he said to the follower of Edward Bridges, on Instagram. “I’m the same as the Michael Kyle, wanting to clean everything! To the relief,” he said to the desperate, It was Messel.

The voice Clécio Souto, gave his opinion: “it’s Not imaginavámos that we were going to live it up as hard”. Lucas Santos de Melo has defined it best: “This is the episode that predicted the pandemic. Now, no one disagrees with the methods of the Hell (laughs).” Already, The Rodrigues, was more succinct: “I was in quarantine.”

Below is the video of Michael Kyle, and the pizza delivery boy:

