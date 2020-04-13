One World: Together, at Home, it will be shown on MTV Uk

One World: Together, at Home, and it will be a world-class event and to bring together the stars of the international fight against the Covid-19. Find out who attends, and when you look at it.

One World: Together, at Home, this is an initiative that brings together several international stars, and want to reach out to the four corners of the world. The event, which is organized by Global Citizen, you want to raise money against the fight against the pandemic is global, and in particular, the COVID-19 in Solidarity and Response in support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Under the guardianship of Lady Gaga, One World: Together, at Home, has already confirmed its line-stars such notables as Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder. along with so many others, that together we are going to show their support and celebrate the successes of the health care professionals all over the world.

In the Uk, the issue of the event, it will be up to the MTV awards in Portugal. Issues in historical, will be broadcast at the same time all over the world, will take place on the day April 18 (Saturday), at 1 a.m. in the morning, local time, on the 19th of April in the Uk). The awards ceremony will be presented by some of the most well-known presenters talk showsin particular, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertand yet, with the help of Sesame Street.

One World: Together, at Home, will combine performances from the artists of the passages and the testimonials from real health care professionals, and families all over the world. The goal, as well as helping with the COVID-19 and Solidarity Responds to the Fund, we will also be raising funds to benefit various charitable institutions for regional support of those most in need with food, shelter, and health care services.

In addition, via the digital platforms, it is possible to gain access to performances from all over the world, and more of the stories unique to the heroes of health care. Over the past three weeks, the initiative is bound Together At At At At At Home you have come to rely on the performances of artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, I., E. A., Anthony, Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier, and Julianne Hough, among others, who have come together to support the campaign by WHO and a Global Citizen.

To Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, in the event that you want to connect the world’s population is in and around a single goal:

“In addition to honoring and supporting the heroic efforts of health care professionals from all communities in ONE WORLD: TOGETHER, AT HOME, it also seeks to act as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against the COVID-19. Music and entertainment, and its impact on the whole squad meet will be held at the living, those who are at the risk of his own health to protect that of others

This world-class event is the result of the work of the Global Citizen in the face of the hiv pandemic in the world. In the past month, the Global Citizen launched a campaign for emergency support for the COVID-19 a Solidarity Response to support of WHO, developed by the United Nations Foundation. By appealing to the activity of the population, and the involvement of the leaders and corporations of the world to support the response by providing the resources, and the movement of Global Citizens in 130 countries around the world have carried out many tens of thousands of actions in support of the response. At the same time, to throw out challenges for philanthropists from all over the world to new and support to the organization in the Give While You Live, and in order to promote investment in the development of new vaccines, and strengthening health systems.

In the rest of the world, One World: Together, at Home, will be transmitted via the channel ViacomCBS by CBS in the us, Channel 5 in the Uk, Network 10 in Australia, and a Show in Argentina, as well as the BET and MTV, on a global level, in more than 180 countries, as well as CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount television Network, Pop TV Land, and VH1 in the united states.

