“One World: Together at Home: on the initiative, which will join Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, among others

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME is a television show on the global level, to help in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19. In the Uk, will be broadcast by MTV Uk on April 18, and Saturday, at one in the morning (local time).

This historical will be presented to you by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In addition to this, the characters from the most beloved of Sesame Street will join in the event and to unite and inspire people from all over the world to take action substantial support to the global response to the COVID-19.

In collaboration with Lady Gaga, in receivership, in the event that you are going to tell you with several special appearances by: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Through the digital platform, it is possible to gain access to the artists, and additional performances from around the world, in addition to stories unique to the heroes of health care.

“The World Health Organization is fully committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the implementation of measures for science and public health, and the support of the health care professionals who are on the front line of this combat.”says the Dr. Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusThe director-General of the world health organization. “Even if we have to separate physically for a time, you can join us, virtually, to enjoy some good music. In the event that ONE’s WORLD: LET your AT HOME is a real show of solidarity against a common threat.”

“The United Nations will be deployed: we are in support of the response in each country, putting in our systems of supply and distribution at the disposal of the world, as long as we stand for a global ceasefire. We are very proud to join forces with ONE of the WORLD: TOGETHER, AT HOME, to help eliminate the transmission of hiv / aids, to minimise the adverse socio-economic impacts on the global community, and to work together to promote the Overall Goals for the futuredeclare António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. “There is an argument to be more important for collective action, then we have a joint response to the COVID-19. We’re all in this together and we will overcome this together.”

In the past month, the Global Citizen launched a campaign for emergency support for the COVID-19 a Solidarity Response to support of WHO, developed by the United Nations Foundation. By appealing to the activity of the population, and the involvement of the leaders and corporations of the world to support the response by providing the resources, and the movement of Global Citizens in 130 countries around the world have carried out many tens of thousands of actions in support of the response.

Over the past three weeks, the initiative is bound Together At At At At At Home you have come to rely on the performances of artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, I., E. A., Anthony, Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier, and Julianne Hough, among others, who have come together to support the campaign by WHO and a Global Citizen.

All the donations from fans and corporate partners will follow you into the COVID-19 in Solidarity and Response in support of the OMS, helping to support and equip health-care professionals from all over the world, as well as to local charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those most in need. These local groups have been properly checked out, in order to ensure that you are, in fact, to make a difference within the communities that are affected by the COVID-19.