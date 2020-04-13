Pabllo Vittar praised, Anitta, in the interview he talks about the possibility of a new feat

If you think that you Pabllo Vittar he had won everything that was possible in the course of his short but intense career, you will be surprised to find out that the artist has given an interview to the web site of the The Grammy awards. Is it good or do you want more? In this article, the drag queen talked about the pride of being one of the voices of brazilian women who made up the community of Latin america. And to the delight of a lot of people, Vittar, also spoke on the Anitta. The owner of the album, “111”, as well as various accolades to rio de janeiro, talked about the possibility of further collaboration.

“She’s a star in the sky. She’s a pop star. It is worth it. I love it, and their contributions to brazilian music and pop music. Do I need to do another collaboration with her. We’ve talked about it. I think that by next year we will have another collaboration,” said Pabllo. It is worth noting that the two are going to be performing at the Coachella music festival, right? And all indications are that we will have a surprise at the festival. “Maybe yes, maybe no. At the moment, I don’t know the schedule of benefits. I want to do something with it on a Friend,” he said. Needless to say, it was enough to make fans even more excited, isn’t he?

It is worth noting that the Coachella music festival was going to happen in April of this year, but it has been delayed for a few days 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and On October 18 because of the pandemic of the coronavirus that is going on in the world. Or, could it be that you can keep in your heart the hope of Anitta and the Pabllo Vittar, you can find it with the intention to prepare a surprise for the fans. Well, we’ll have to keep an eye on these two, that is to say.