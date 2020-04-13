Pregnant, Katy-Perry-wears a bunny to celebrate Easter 13/04/2020

Singer Katy Perry showed, the barrigão pregnant and posted a picture dressed as a bunny for Easter. On Instagram, she has received rave reviews from the fans.

At 35 years old, she has released a live in-they would say on American Idol.

The image was made in the house of the singer, where she has been quarantined. Katy is expecting a little girl, her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.

In this photo, I appear dressed as a bunny in one of the rooms in the house. The picture has more than two million shares.