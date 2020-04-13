PROVIDER, such As Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, or Justin Bieber and they kept the Passover

In spite of the quarantine, many of the artists were not allowed to celebrate Easter in style by sharing a record of the festivities on social media.

Among the events of bunny, hunting the Easter eggs, or the draft for religious names, such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus or Paul McCartney showed it to the fans and that was the end of the week.

The more “mischievous” would have been the end of ‘Wrecking Ball’, in which he clothed himself and left the shoot to mark the occasion, sitting in a huge basket surrounded by colorful eggs.

See it here: