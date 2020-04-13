Revealed the first picture of the “sand Dune”

The Warner Bros. published by Vanity Fair, the first image from the new full-length feature film Denis Villeneuve. The director of such films as “Hit Man – Undercover” and Blade Runner-2049” getting ready to come to the cinema with the adaptation of the “Dune sand”, a piece of – Frank Herbert. According to the director, in the adaptation of the science fiction novel “it was made for the big screen. In addition to performing in the film, Denis Villeneuve has also contributed to the writing of the script, the pair of Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus”) and Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump”).

“Dune” we have some heavy-weights in the squad. In addition to the Timothée Chalamet (“Call me by your Name”), are all part of the same Josh Brolin (“Into the Sea”), Javier Bardem (“no Country for Old men”), Oscar Isaac (“Ex_Machina”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years old”), Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”), Jason Momoa (“Tempest”) and yet the star of the Wrestler, which had already begun to take steps to secure the representation Dave Bautista (“The 007 Spectre”).

The book of Frank Herbert Frank Herbert had with the film adaptation of 1984, by the hand of the David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”). The film had the actor of choice Kyle MacLachlan (“Blue Velvet”) in the lead role. At the time, the film was seen as a failure on the part of critics, such as the level of income.

“Dune” you have a date scheduled to come to cinemas in Portuguese, scheduled to take place the next day, the 17th of December.