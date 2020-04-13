Rich! Kylie Jenner shows off the details of your suite, with shocked fans

Kylie Jenner he revealed to her fans on the night of Sunday, the 12th, the room in which she spent the greater part of the time in years.

The manager has revealed to the Instagram Story, and the details of the mega suite. In the photo you can see four bunk beds, each with its own television screen and a special socket for electronic devices.

“This is the best room in the house. Everyone has their own TV,” she said as she gave a tour of the room.

It is well to remember that: the youngest member of the clan Kardashian is living in a house assessed at$ 39 million. The farm he owned for six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, an indoor pool, a supercloset and a wine special. In the end, a parking garage for 15 cars in order to complete the 2 million-square-foot.

Andre Luiz De Freitas 23 years old, addicted to music, tv shows, movies, and shows!

Instagram: @andreluizfreitas_



