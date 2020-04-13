Right: action from Chris Hemsworth’s debut on 24/04 on Netflix

Directed by Chris Hemsworth (Thor, on the Upcoming Deadline and any other securities of the Marvel comics), and the original movie The rescue (“The Extraction” to have the premiere is confirmed for the 24th of April, in the Netflix. With locations in both India and Thailand, the title is the direction of the Sam Hargrave and the script Joe Russo (one of the directors of the The Avengers: Infinite War).

At any time, in the production, with names such as Rudraksh Jaisawl (Mahabharat), Randeep Hooda (A match made in Indiana), Golshifteh Farahani (Friends), Pankaj Tripathi (Games Sacred), Priyanshu Painyuli (Soulmatesand David Harbour (Stranger Things).

You know the plot:official

“What a Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless soldier of fortune in the black market. With nothing to lose, he accepts a mission to rescue the child kidnapped from the boss of the crime are in jail. But, in the sinister underworld of drug traffickers, weapons and drugs, the task seems to be impossible. One thing is for sure, the life of a Rake, and the boy will never be the same again.”