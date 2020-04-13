Rolling Stone · James Gunn sorts to the trilogy of “Iron Man”, from the best to the worst

In addition to the long-on Tony Stark, the ceo also commented on the film in the “Thor”

James Gunn revealed, what do you think of the trilogy The man in the Iron. The director of the Guardians of the Galaxy ranked of the three movies, the hero of the Marvel comics.

The official Twitter account, the film was placed on the team. According to him, the order from best to worst, is: The man in the Iron (2008), Iron man 3 (2013) Iron man 2 (2010).

In addition to the long Tony Starkhe also commented on the film in the “Thor”. To the managing director, the best production, it is “Thor: Ragnarok (the third film, which was directed by Taika Waititi), while the worst of it Thor: The Dark World (according to the film, which was directed by AlanTaylor).

Out of the Marvel comicsthe director has also considered the franchise of the The Identity, The Bourne and American Pie. The director of the third film in the franchise, it is for the best, as in the play who wins the contest is the first one.

That said, Iron Man and American Pie, this (1,3,2). The Bourne movies, and I go 3,1,2. https://t.co/Gy8Voztmyi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2020

James Gunn back to the USINGwith Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3that is to be launched by the year 2022. In the meantime, the director is working on Squad-Suicide 2who has a debut scheduled for August 2021.

