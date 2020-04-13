Rolling Stone magazine · the Former James Bond, George Lazenby would you like to see Margot Robbie in the role of 007

007 – No Time to Die, it will be the last night of Daniel Craig after 14 years in business

George Lazenbythe ex – actor James Bond. they live in 007 Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), we said that would prefer to see a one-woman-giving-life of the agent in the next film in the franchise.

For Lazenbywho is able to take on the role of the DanielCraig it would be a woman, and even, chose Margot Robbie the The birds-of-Prey, and the Fantabulosa Emancipation Of harley quinn so in the paper.

“I’d prefer to see a woman on the screen, it’s a man’s, so it might be a good idea to have a woman as a James Bond.…Jane Bond. Why not?” she said.

He went on to say, “There is an australian actress, here I was watching on tv today Margot Robbie. It would be a good one. It is a step. It appears to be as if you were really confident… If you do, people are going to believe in you.”

In addition to the To knowthe actor has hinted that the producers could appeal to the martial arts to find you an agent Bond: “There are fighters in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), who are all women. They are capable of.”

Interestingly, in 2018, to the The Sun, Lazenby it was opposed to the idea of a woman 007“I couldn’t care less[[if there is to be a Bond female]. If you strike a woman, you will be arrested, so that it is not going to work.”

After more than 14 years in the business, 007 – No Time to Die it will be the last night of the Daniel Craig the role of the James Bond.. The film would have its premiere in Brazil, on the 9th of April 2020, but has been delayed due to the pandemic coronaviruses.

