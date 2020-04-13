Ryan Reynolds is a joke, with the anniversary of the marriage of Hugh Jackman and shares web – to- Monet

+



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Ryan Reynolds has split the world with a joke that he made in the account of the actor of the Same Name on Instagram. Friends, the two are constantly trading jabs on social networks, but a lot of people were bothered with the messing around the latest made by the interpreter, the hero of Asgard.

The discomfort is due to the fact that the provocation was made by Reynolds, in the space of a comment on a post of the Name on Instagram celebrating her birthday 24-year-old’s marriage to actress Deborra-Lee Furness. In the assessment of a lot of people, Reynolds was insensitive to make a joke.

The post of the Same Name, celebrating his birthday, 24-year-old’s marriage to actress Deborra-Lee Furnes (Photo: Instagram)

Jackman wrote in the caption of a photo featuring him and his wife: “all These 24 years have been the best in my life!!! But I don’t like anything better. I love you, Deb, with every fiber of my soul. Happy birthday to you”. He also included the hashtag “#24”.

Reynolds wrote in your comment to be controversial: “Hold on tight, you want to upgrade”.

“Don’t want this…,” wrote one person in response to ms. Reynolds. “Out there”, and he the other. “It was not the time, Ryan,” he said to a third person.

Comment from Ryan Reynolds in a post on the actor of the Same Name (Picture: Instagram)

The jabs between Jackman and Reynolds, dating back to the year 2018, when the invasion of Asgard has begun a campaign calling on the australian actor would interpret the hero’s Wrists to them so that they could be working on a feature film, with the presence of two playable characters from the Marvel universe.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (Photo: playback)

Jackman has announced her retirement from the claws of the marvel comics after the release of ‘Him’, and in the fall of 2017. However, Reynolds continued to pursue its campaign for the return of the actor.

According to the press release of the international, Name-one (51 years old) is a lonely New York city with his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness (64), and a daughter, the youngest of them, Ava (14). The eldest son of the couple, and the Oscar (19 years old), I would be in Australia.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness (Photo: Instagram)

