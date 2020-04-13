Schedule a vaccination against a (H1N1) in the Green River, changes in the course of the holiday

The scheme of vaccination against a / H1N1 (the Flu) in the city of Green will change over the next few days due to the bank holiday on good Friday.

The city council reported that on Thursday (9), then the vaccination is done only at the points of the drive-thru offices in the following locations: the Club, Dona Gercina; the Parking lot of the Country Club; Friday, Covered the Villa Amalia Ii, and the Terminal of the Worker, in a working-class District. The appointments will be made from 7: 30 am to 17h.

On Friday (the 10th), the vaccination will be suspended as a result of the holiday season. All services are back to normal on Monday (13 may), with the treatment on the points of the steering wheels.

The vaccination campaign, which started on the 23rd of march and will focus on older people over 60 years old, and health care professionals. The timetable goes up on the 22nd of may, the “big Day” scheduled for may 9th.

Elderly individuals who are bed-ridden or in a shelter to be vaccinated on the spot, without the need to travel to one of the levels. To ask for the customer service and clarify the doubts, and the telephone is (64) 9 9312-8832.

9 the case of the coronaviruses

The mayor is Paulo do Vale has announced, in the bulletin, on the evening of Tuesday (7), the confirmation of a ninth case of the coronavirus in the city. According to the head of the municipal government, and the infected were already monitored and were in isolation.

The patient is admitted to a neonatal Intensive care Unit (ICU), and he breathes with the help of hearing aids. The infection was the transmission of the community.

Thus, there are nine positive cases, six of healing, three people are hospitalized in the ICU, and eight suspected cases are awaiting test results. “To comply with the preventive measures. We need to stay in isolation,” stressed the mayor.