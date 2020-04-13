Sci-fi movies to the original Series to watch

We are all looking for new content to consume in the host state. With this in mind, we’ve created a list of the best sci-fi movies for the original Series. So all of you can spend time enjoying the culture and products of the platform. Check out the list we prepared for you.

1) The Bird-Box

This is certainly a The new. Even at the time it was released, has divided many opinions. Even so, the film was a huge success, and if you have not watched it, it was his turn.

A mysterious presence, which leads people to commit suicide. Five years later, a survivor, and his two children go in search of a safe haven.

Features: Sandra Bullock,Trevante Rhodes,John Malkovich

2) The Titan’s

This is a film that is well kinda cool and relates a story of experimentation, and the government. In short, it is well worth it if you don’t like the genre.

A soldier goes through a genetic transformation of the radical in order to save mankind, but his wife worries that he is becoming more and more a creature than a man. Features:Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Agyness Deyn

3) Where is the second?

It’s good context, and shows a different reality in the near future. It is among the very best sci-fi movies of the Series.

In a future where only children are allowed, and six sisters, the twins are trying to hide from the government while they look for a seventh, which has disappeared. Features: Noomi Rapace, Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close

4) IBOY

It’s a film classic, futuristic even. But, for those who like a lot of the technology, it’s worth it to tip over.

The fragments of the mobile phone are stored in the brain of a teenage girl who takes control of consumer electronics devices, and to use his new power to get revenge. Features: Bill Milner,Maisie Williams,Rory Kinnear

5) FILE

Like for-loops and the action? This is the dvd for you!

Trapped in a laboratory and in a loop of time, Their will, and They fight against the thieves, masquerading as protecting a new power source that could save mankind. Features: Robbie Amell,Rachael Taylor,Shaun Benson,

6) the Spectral

Well, this one is for those of you who like war movies. Things are supernatural beings, weapons, and new energy sources, for example, involved in the plot. This is a great example of a sci-fi film.

All in all, a supernatural force wreaks havoc on a city in europe that is ravaged by war. Therefore, for an engineer to join an elite team to stop it. Features: James Badge Dale,Emily Mortimer,Bruce Greenwood

7) the journey begins

In particular, it is a film which has a 73% acceptance rate. So you have to really, really like the movie. Speaking of course about the science, the mystery, the suspense, and the many discoveries of the pc. However, there is no denying that this is a very well made and has a plot that is rather complex.

After her husband disappears on a secret mission, she explains She embarks on an expedition to a mysterious region that is prohibited by the government of the united states.

Features: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez.

8. I AM THE MOTHER

Is there anything better than to mix good thriller with a sci-fi? Certainly, it is a combination of the gold rush.

After the extinction of humanity, a teenage girl raised by a robot encounters another human, and begins to question everything he’s learned about the world. Features: Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank

9) Yes

What happens when you mix different species in the same movie, and it’s still in the break to put the Will Smith? You need to check it out!

In a world that is inhabited by a different species, a policeman, a human, and his partner, we find an artifact that will put them at the center of a prophetic war for the territory. Features: Will Smith,Joel Edgerton,Noomi Rapace

10) and the TAU

It is a film that is little known, such as the production of the original Series, but it comes in yes, at list-of-sci-fi movies. It is worth mentioning that about 88% of the people who watched it enjoyed a long life.

