Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello talking-to-face with the children at the hospital

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are currently going through a period of quarantine to put together. Recently, the two were surprised that some patients in the Hospital, the National Children’s Washington, DC, by way of a video chat, drawing tears from those who stood on the other side of it.

In the video posted, you can see that, in addition to singing, they also responded to questions from the children. One of them asked the singer how he was being go for the distance with Shawn, and he said, “It’s a lot of fun. He made eggs and broccoli. Have you ever heard of? It looks terrible, but tastes terrific,” joked.

In another moment, the two kids dancing in front of the camera, and the couple joined in the fun on the other side of the screen.

She and Shawn have been together since July of last year.