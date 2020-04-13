Show, Linda Thomas, and the issue of social isolation in the LIVES.

Linda Thomas you have already created a wave of expectation a pair of your live, which happens on Wednesday, the 20th o’clock, on his channel Youtube. On the page of the the show is the artist’s calling:

“We call on all the horns! The Queen of the Sofrência is going to give you a source of strength for their quarantine to be over the legal. An exclusive show for you, straight from the home of their Assets.”

There is a lot of expectation not only with respect to the repertoire, chosen by the public using the tag #MariliaTocaEssa you have reached the first place on trending topics in Brazil but also the way in which Linda will you choose to deliver that content to your target audience.

The artist, through his press office, announced that the team’s broadcast will feature eight professional. Linda he will sing accompanied by her acoustic guitar, and not have the tape, using the basis of the instruments already recorded. For 1, the firm also revealed that

“All staff will be made with the skins and the environments that they will be cared for both before and after it. All of these will be done on the outside, so that there is no movement in the inner part of the house,

During the live, it will be raised donations to help the victims of the crisis caused by the pandemic, the Covid-19. Several agencies will be involved.

In a recent pocket show Jorge e Mateusto liveIn The Garage“ came to beat a world record in the YouTube the gathering of more than 3 million internet users in the same time. Right now, the live hit of more than $ 36 million views later, she’s 216 metric tons of food.

During the presentation, we had to deal with the participation of the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Madettathat, in a pre-recorded video have been made aware of the importance of the social isolation.

But there’s been a lot of controversy about it’s time to make the 4 and a half hours of the broadcast. In the eyes of some people, a lot of them, and then setting up clustering, and threatening to the good practice advocated by the speech of the prime minister. A photo that circulated on the internet showed the figure of a waiter serving a beer, which was considered to be quite unnecessary.

The controversy was so great, that Anittafor example, it was decided to do a presentation only when you go back to the stage. On Instagram, she explained, saying that he gave up on the “event” during the quarantine, to prevent clumping.

“A lot of people asking, I’m not going to do a live show. To do this, a live crowd – because if I do it will be-not that I’m comparing it to other lives – I need to call in a team, people. It’s impossible to make a live-wonderful scenery, the light, without having a team of people to coordinate it with a broadcast camera”

In addition to the Jorge & Mateus, Xandy Aircraft, a Rust-Lucas Lucco e Gusttavo Limafor example, you will also have the shows up on Youtube. The latter was left for 5 hours in air, and collected donations of money and supplies to the affected by the coronavirus.

The artist has managed to$ 100 billion in cash, and tons of food and medical supplies, such as masks and alcohol gel. The artist is already planning the next one for live, which is scheduled for the 11th of April.

On the last day of the 29th, the The iHeart “Living Room” Concert For the Americaspearheaded by the Elton John, paid tribute to the medical staff, and all of the first responders, who are battling for the COVID-19. Artists, such as: Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, among many others.

The boys are home-made, were interspersed with short personal stories from doctors, nurses, and other professionals, access to essential services, and applications for grants have been met, reaching more than US$8 million).

It is also programmed as an initiative of the The World Health organization in a partnership, to name a few Lady Gaga and Institution As A Global Citizen. The movement is named One World: Together At Home (One World: Together in the House that aims to raise funds to fight the new coronavirus in the world. The amounts collected will help the health care professionals on the front line in the fight against the covid-19, and charitable institutions, local and regional, that will help the infected with the food, shelter, and medical care.

But the fundraising happens prior to a big presentation of the musical on a schedule, and with a show of Her. The chief executive officer of Apple, Tim Cook, for example, has announced that the company will pay a$ 10-million to fighting the coronavirus.

The digital broadcast of live performances, which is not to raise funds, but to unite all those who are in the house, keeping the quarantine of imports by a coronavirus, will be held on the 18th of April, on a variety of platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, And Twitter and some of the channels on the tv.Among the names already confirmed, of course, is that the Lady Gaga’s, and even Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin inthe Coldplay, Andrea Bocelli and many, many others. The show will be split between the Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbertthe kings of the talkshows of american.

