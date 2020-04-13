Show runner reveals a picture of the Witcher Set of 2

A large part of the business of television and film is at a standstill, and in spite of the pandemic of the covid-19 has led to an increase in the number of subscribers to TV services and on-demand, it will be only a matter of time until you start to feel the effects of the lack of new content.

One of the productions, the most anticipated in the Series is the second season of the Witcher, the show runner, Lauren S. Hissrich, who up until a month ago was usually before they have to be sent to the house for safety reasons.

Recently, Hissrich shared a picture of the production, which is accompanied by a message that’s comforting to trust that the light will shine on all of us. You can look at it and then, with the sun shining on the whole team, including Henry Cavill, dressed up as Geralt of Rivia in the heart of the forest.

#tbt one month ago-on-the-set-of –@witchernetflix. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

In the first series, The Witcher, the adaptation of the live action in the works of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, as made famous by the video games from CD Projekt Red, has been a smashing success for the Series, in spite of the mixed reviews it has received. If you have not done so yet, we invite you to read our review.