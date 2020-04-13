“SIC a Wife | Kendall Jenner reminds you to change the look of the radical and surprising fans

At home, in quarantine, for the sake of a pandemic of a new Covid-19, Kendall Jennerlike so many others, he decided to dust off some old photos.

Recently, a model had already shared images of the rare, with your friendsin his official account of the Instagram, and on this easter Sunday, the 12th of April, it published two photographs of it when it has radically changed the look.

Kendall Jenner has been down to ride in the bed when he was just 18 years old

“A week’s a blonde, remember?”wrote in the caption of the image. Sharing the surprise of the followers who have left praise for the sister of the Kylie Jenner.