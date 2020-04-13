Song for Justin Bieber? Selena Gomez reveals the reason for why he wrote ‘Lose You to Love Me?

Selena Gomez has decided to open up her life in an interview with france-with Amy Schumer, for a magazine Interview. During the chat, the singer, the mexican-american war was called into question on the grounds that it led you to write ‘No You to Love Me’, a song that many people thought that it was about Justin Bieber.

The singer revealed that she wrote the letter at the beginning of last year, when I was fresh out of treatment. “It was a time when I came back, I was like, ‘I’m ready to get in the studio with people that you trust, and get to work on the music. There was an air in which all the people were very happy, because I felt as if I was finally being me. But I would not necessarily be via in this manner that at the time. At the time I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to get to the bottom of the well in order to understand that there was a veil with a huge on my face,“ he said.