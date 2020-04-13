“’t get to 860 000 dollars to pay wages to 143 employees,” said Biaggi

Trendy hair stylist in são paulo Marco Antônio de Biaggi used the savings to maintain the salaries of their staff stopped by the pandemic.

Like the Covid-19 to affect your business?With the lounge closed, I decided to cash out of these 860 000 dollars to pay the wages of the mine’s 143 employees. I never leave my time in his hand. My good fortune is to be applied. I don’t have the bolsa Louis Vuitton or a Rolex. For me, the heritage is the wall of brick.

How do you assess this period?Health care in the first place, of course, but there is a lot of uncertainty out there. Confined to women learn how to touch up the root cause of hydration… a New era will come, but there is no substitute for a professional salon.

It has gone out of the house?I watch the news, viciei em The BBB and became the king of delivery, but the other day I got out of the car to see us. It was a breath of fresh air.

Posted on VIEW from April 15, 2020, in issue # 2682