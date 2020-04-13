Ten facts you may not know about the “House of Paper”, and the Community, the Culture and the Arts

The House of Paperthe famous series of Netflix it debuted recently in the fourth season. Full of action, mystery, and romance, this is one of a series seen all over the world. But did you know all of the details? The It Facts reveals you some secrets.

1. The current name is not the first option

Even those who have not seen the show, you’ve definitely heard of it. The phenomenon quickly spread all over the place, and it is at level 1.No place at the top of the most viewed in the Uk. The The House of Paper it was not chosen in the short term. At first, the series would be called ‘Los desahuciados’,it is in Portuguese and means “The Displaced” to refer to any of the characters.

2. They were made more than 50 releases for the first time

If there is an episode, important, and decisive in the series, this is the first one. It is created by the first impact, and because of this, you have to be as perfect as possible. In order to hold the viewers, the pilot episode has been produced over 50 times, changing and adding to the small details, which in the end makes all the difference.

3. The notes are to be printed on the printing paper

For the money, this is, without a doubt, one of the focal points of the series, which begins in just a burglary of the Home of the same Coin. Thus, it would be necessary to be able to play millions of euros. Due to the impossibility to use the actual machine to “print” the money is in the interests of safety, they had to follow a different path. The solution they went on to use the printers in the newspaper, in Spanish ABCby printing the counterfeit notes in a paper journal.

4. Tokyo was the first person to be appointed

One of the distinctive features of the series is that the characters have all the names of the towns and cities, thus maintaining anonymity. Interestingly enough, the name of the protagonist, came of course. The producer, Alex Pina was dressed in a sweatshirt with the word “Tokyo” and so it was decided to name the character of Ursula Corbero. From that moment on, there were other names also, which are inspired by cities and towns.

5. Have you used sugar cubes to simulate a drive-by shooting

In a series full of drama, and it involves one of the biggest heists in the story, could not help but be moments of intense action. In the first period, when the would-be robbers out of the House on the embankment, they engage in a shootout with the police. At the moment we can see the car from starting, in fact, there are sugar cubes to simulate the particles.

6. The equipment has been designed to the last detail

The number of Spanish that is full of symbols. The first red as used in the then the director, in addition to the state-of-alert is intended to convey the nervousness and the passion. Therefore, the staff of the photography works with the colors dark, and the service industry, so as to bring out the red in the characters. Also, in the the mask it represents a number, and it is more of a symbol and reproduced in the popular culture all over the world. And, as might be expected, the song. ‘Bella, Ciao’ it symbolizes the endurance, and won a new life of 75 years ago.

7. The mint is in a league of its own.

The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which enabled the production to perform the recordings at the end of the week. Even though the year is represented faithfully in the course of the series, they never had permission to film on-site.

8. The cutting of the hair of the Tokyo

Tokyo is a character trait, not only because of her strong personality, but also because of his physical appearance. The cut of the hair that you have in the first season, is inspired by the character of Mathildaplayed by Natalie Portman in the Leon, the Professionalmovie 1994, directed by Luc Besson.

9. The script is written to at the same time as the shooting

No one knows the future of the series. In spite of being a factor in a stressful life for everyone in the team, so he decided to write the script as close as possible to the shoot. Thus, it is possible to make all the necessary changes at the last minute, and it becomes a lot more unpredictable.

10. When things go wrong, improvise

There were a lot of planes, which forced them to resort to improvisation, given the weather conditions, or other factors uncontrollable. In the second season, the scenario is created in the interior of the vault of the Bank of Spain has brought many of the ills of the output. The gold they began to float in the water, because they were composed of foam. Once they are all joined and fastened to the shelves, and they began to shrink, and the way it has changed. Well, it took many days for the to manipulate the end resultby changing one at a time in digital form.

The article is written by Madeleine Smith, and originally published in the Scatter of Facts.

If you want to support the Community, Culture, and Art, in order to be a professional project, and for your reference, you can do so here.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Leave your comment here: