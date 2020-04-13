The 10 movies are the most pirated in the week 12/04/2020)

10. Dolittle

After the death of his wife, Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr), if the isolate is in his parents ‘ house in the company of her exotic pets. When a young queen falls ill, he is forced to embark on an epic adventure to a mysterious island to find the cure, recovering her wits and courage as you face old enemies and discover wonderful creatures. The doctor, followed by their young, titled the apprentice, and a group of animals that he calls them his friends. A group of eager (Rami Malek), an enthusiastic duck who thinks he is a bird’s (Octavia Spencer), a cynical child (Kumail Nanjiani), an optimist, a polar bear (John Cena), and a parrot-the stubborn (Emma Thompson), who serves as an advisor and a friend of Dolittle.

9. The Man Invísvel

Once you get away from the clutches of a former abuse, She (Elisabeth Moss) receives the news that he took his own life, and left her a fortune. In spite of this, she doesn’t feel safe, and he begins to suspect that his death was a hoax. Their doubts increased when a series of accidents begin to take in peace, endangering even their lives. Now, it is the responsibility of the Package to prove to you that you are being hunting for someone else that no one else can see.

8. Learner Goals

Comedy with a touch of action in order to bring together the whole family, the film follows the life of a CIA agent (Dave Bautista) of the hardened heart, which is assigned to a secret mission: to watch one’s family. In spite of being there only to fulfill his work, little by little, he develops affection to Sophie (Chloe Coleman), the daughter of the precocious nine-year-old’s family, going through a lot at the side of it.

7. Deep Threat

A group of researchers trapped in an underwater laboratory in the 11-thousand feet deep, it is reached by a massive earthquake that destroys the local area, and will expose the team to the death. Forced to walk into the depths of the ocean with very little oxygen to survive, and they end up running into the creature to kill it, no one knows who you are or where you come from.