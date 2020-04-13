The 9 films that were well-rated book of the Series for you to watch right now

IMDB | Dale Robinette | Melissa Moseley/Warner bros./Imdb



If you tend to get lost in the midst of so many of the movies that are present in the book of the Series, and well, to get straight to the top, long on the platform for the streaming, we need to know the list of the production's most highly rated of the web, which you can watch in your home.

Some great movies to watch on Netflix

“La-La-Land: Singing The Seasons,”

The musical tells the story of an aspiring actress Amanda (Emma Stone), who he knows, by any chance, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician, and together, in the midst of the frustrations of professionals looking for better opportunities in their professional careers. It doesn’t take much for an inspirational romance is born between the protagonists.

An innovative, and slightly comical, “La La Land” received an impressive 14 nominations for the academy awards, taking six top prizes: best Director, Best Actress, Best original score and Best Original Song, Best Art Direction and Best cinematography.

“The gladiator”,

Starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, the film tells the story of the loyal general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is betrayed when the ambitious son of the emperor, kills his father and takes the throne. For Maximus, then, is oppression and rise up through the struggle of a gladiator to avenge the death of his family and of the old emperor.

Launched in the year 2000, “Gladiator” was a huge box-office success, winning five academy awards, including Best picture, and it will have a sequel very soon.

The “12 Years of Slavery”

The drama, the epic, and history, takes place in 1841, and shows the journey of Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a former slave who lived in peace with his wife and their two children. One day, when you accept a job that takes him to the next town, he is kidnapped and sold as if it were a slave. The character will then be required to overcome many of the physical and the emotional in order to survive.

Praised by critics, the film has been nominated in 9 categories at the academy awards and has won 3 awards: Best Film, Best Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong’) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“On The Rise”

In the film, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio is living Dom Cobb, a thief with a skill that is very unique, it is able to extract the information of the unconscious mind of his targets while in the dream. To be able to see his children again, he accepts a challenging job that will change your life.

The film became famous because of the ending, which left many of people confused, including DiCaprio, who has come to say that they did not understand very well the long. But the other actor in the film, Michael Caine has revealed the true meaning of “The Source”.

“Gravity”

Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, the film shows two astronauts on a seemingly trivial, when they are caught in an accident that results in a true fight for survival in the harsh environment.

With the visual effects and innovative “Gravity” received ten academy award nominations and won seven awards, including Best Director, Best original score, Best cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

“Playful Mind.”

One of the animations from the blockbuster and critical, “Entertaining the Minds” shows in a playful way what is going on in the mind of a young girl, Riley Anderson, when she moved with her parents to a new town. The stars of the film are the emotions of a young girl: Happiness, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Nojinho.

In addition to being the winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2016, the design has also been nominated for the award for Best Original Screenplay.

“The Moonlight Under the Moonlight”

The drama tells the story of the life of Chiron, a young man from the suburbs of Miami, in the United States, which is experiencing a major conflict to understand, and to live together with the discovery of his identity, and homosexuality.

The success of a critical, exciting, and responsive full-length feature film took him three awards at the Oscar’s the year 2017: * Best Actor in a Supporting role (Mahershala Ali), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best picture.

“Eternal sunshine of the spotless Mind”

The film tells the love story of Joel and Clementine, of a distinct personality, trying to make the relationship work. After an altercation, a young woman decides to undergo an experimental treatment to forget it from time to time, Joel.

When you find out that your ex-girlfriend removed all of the moments that they lived together in his memory, the character decides to walk the same path. However, for the last time, the guy ends up giving up on it, but you’ll have to fight for each and every memory of Clementine is not clear.

“Having A Setback”

Adrian and Doria (Mario Casas), who had a perfect life: a successful business, a wealthy, happily married and the father of the family. Even in the extramarital affair, which he keeps under control. Everything changes when, one day, he wakes up in the hotel room and found his girlfriend dead in the bathroom. He then uses a lawyer to try to figure out exactly what had happened the night before.

The Spanish film has a good rating from the critics and a hit with the public on Netflix, and it is perfect for anyone who is a fan of stories with suspense, full of twists, turns, amazing.

