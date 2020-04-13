The actor wanted the story of Hux you were used to a greater extent on the Star Wars: clone Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Received mixed by audiences and critics, Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker it was not unanimity, even among those involved with the film. The actor Anthony Daniels the writer Chris Terrio ‘ve already talked about some of the problems with the feature, and now it was the turn of the Domhnall Gleesonwho starred in the General, Hux, revealing his opinions on the Episode IX (via IndieWire).

Turned out to be a traitor of the First Order, the second act of the With The Rising Fuel because of his problems with Kylo Ren (Adam Driveras the general is killed minutes later by the General Pryde (Richard E. Grant), which are not necessarily pleased with Gleeson. “It would have been cool to get a little bit morethen, ” said the actor. “It would be nice to develop a bit more of the story of the betrayal, but in the J. J. [[Childrenthe director of the film] you know what you’re doing” said Gleeson, claiming to have heard expressions of surprise at the movie theater to see the movie.

In spite of the feeling that the story of Hux could have been a better way, Gleeson supports the choices of the Children. “In the movie, it is what it is supposed to be. There is always something that you want to see more, but it is not possible to make a movie that is 17 hours, that’s what I was told. Apparently, it’s not allowed, so I was very happy with the one that appeared”.

With more than$ 1 billion earned at the box office in the world, Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is scheduled to be released on home video in Brazil in the beginning of April.