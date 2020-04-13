The article or the Attack against A popular view of the country and the world

“Prepare yourselves for the fury of art!”

This one was on the alert, that the president of venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros addressed to its enemies, both internal and external, in a historic speech to the whole of the country, on the 26th day of march, in the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, venezuela. This was the answer given by the president to the attacks on the u.s. Department of Justice, the United States has the political leadership, the judiciary and the military of the Republic of Macedonia.

As a western movie produced by a Hollywood that day, the 26th, the us government issued an indictment against a Ripe for a “narcoterrorismo,” and he offered $ 15 million by president Nicolas Maduro and us $ 10 million, for Diosdado Cabello, president of the National Constituent Assembly. It also accused the president of the Supreme Court, Maikel Moreno; the deputy minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López. Washington, however, accuses the political leadership, the judiciary and the military-to-military links with the drug trade.

It is important to cut it at the beginning of the year, at the sixth Summit of the americas Counter-Terrorism, and organised by none other than the State of narcoterrorista colombia, and the Secretary of State for north america, Mike Pompeo, was characterized by the state of venezuela as a “terrorist”.

The address that is being assembled by the United States against Venezuela, it has the clear objective of defining the country as a terrorist and a drug lord.

However, Venezuela is not a producer of drugs, as opposed to Colombia, the country’s ally, for the first time in the us and hailed as the producer of 70% of the cocaine in the world, according to the report, in 2017, of the united nations. According to the report, by the year 2017, have been recorded 70.237 drug overdose deaths in the United States.

On that same day, the 26th, the plane for generating the instability and violence in Venezuela, it would be managed and planned in Colombia, which has been dismantled by intelligence services of the social communities’. The executor of the plan was the former general of the Army, Clíver Alcalá Cordones. The ex-general who had signed an agreement with the self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó and advisors in the united states.

In the operation, who called themselves as “thenoche más oscura de marzo” (“the darkest night of march”, in free translation), was scheduled to take place between the 23rd and the 25th of march. It included a series of targeted killings, including that of the president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, running in a full multi-covid-19.

While the enemies are plotting and planning a coup d’état, with the support of the powerful colombian, and the white supremacist who is in the White House. The government of the bolivarian giving a true example to the world in the fight against the covid-19.

The pandemic in Venezuela

Venezuela was the first country in south America to enact a quarantine, social, absolute, in addition to adopting strong measures of social protection for the entire population:

(a) prohibited the dismissal of any worker until the 31st day of December,

(b) has guaranteed the payment of the bonus, special pay for all of the workers of the public and the private sectors for the Motherland, for the next six months.

(c) suspended the payment of the rent of the houses/apartments, and commercial stations for six months.

(d) the company suspended the payment of the services of water, electricity and gas;and

(e) ensure that the 7 million families have received the food baskets through the middle of the CLAPs (Local Committees of Supply and of Production) in their homes;

(f) prohibited the court from the telecom services in the next six months.

(g) the reduced use of the metro system, and has established the mandatory use of goggles when you leave the house;

(h) and has determined that more than 20-thousand doctors to make the care home your home, to dispose of the cases on the suspects.

It is also important to mention the international solidarity received, both before and after the onset of the pandemic, the covid-19, Cuba, China, india, Russia, and the co-operation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, in a large number of conflict-of-war, enter into a cease-fire, because of the multi-covid-19, as it was announced this week that the guerrillas of the colombian ELN, the Washington-progress in its strategy of psychological pressure against Venezuela, in pursuit of a armed conflict that, at this time, in disguise of “operation anti-drug”.

Naval blockade against Venezuela

In the announcement made last Thursday, and (2), Donald Trump announced that the United States will conduct operations to anti-drug in the Western Hemisphere to protect the american people. On this occasion, in the press briefing room of the White House, Trump was accompanied by the head of the Pentagon, to Mark a New; of the attorney General William Barr; and the head of the Joint chiefs, Mr. Milley.

Later that same day, it was announced that rear admiral Craig Faller, commander of the Southern Command, which will have destructors additional to the fleet of boats, combat aircraft, helicopters, and airplanes for the surveillance of the Air Force, led to a doubling of the capabilities of the military at sea and in the Caribbean, meaning “near the coast of venezuela”.

The new move made by the White House on its strategy of pressure against Venezuela, it is being seen as a testing ground for what will turn out to be a naval blockade. This would not be the first naval blockade in the history of the Latin american nation.

The portal of the venezuelan Mission Off, we are reminded that, in the year 1902, a group of european countries, including Germany, great britain, Italy and belgium) have blocked the exit to the sea, to the country, and as a mechanism to pressure the government of Cipriano Castro pay back the foreign debt incurred by previous governments.

Last Friday (3), the minister for economic affairs, Tareck el Aissami, denounced that the coercive measures taken by the United States, and now, with this plan of a naval blockade — they prevent the normal supply of fuel in the country.

At least two things that seem to be behind these new moves made by the United States, even in the face of a global crisis caused by the pandemic. The first thing would be to set a smoke-screen to hide the chaos caused by the covid-as many as 19 in the country, and the second is a calculation of the election thinking about the elections in the north-american post-covid-19.

The pandemic

On Friday (3), the president, Nicolás Maduro, met with the Presidential Commission for the prevention of covid-19. The meeting is broadcast to the whole of the country, Maduro reported on the figures are up-to-date country of 153 confirmed cases, 52 cases recovered, and seven of the deaths. The president also announced that Venezuela will pay for two machines, the tests fast, in Colombia, in addition to states that it is the plane that will carry the machine is now ready to take off, just waiting for permission from their current Two. In a significant gesture of international solidarity.

