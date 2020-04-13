The best movies to watch on Netflix in Brazil

Not knowing what to watch on Netflix in brazil? We will help you. The list of films that were well-rated to IMDb, a major database of movies, we select all the best content available on the streaming service in Brazil.

This list will be updated regularly as new bonds come into or go out of service.

‘The godfather’

A classic of modern cinema, the first film of the movie trilogy by Francis Ford Coppola, this is the best thing that you can watch on Netflix in brazil. Considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, and the feature-length film based on the novel by Mario Puzo about a family in the mafia and the Italian-american with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Diane Keaton. Interestingly enough, it concluded, “The godfather, part II” (1974), with Robert De Niro, it is not on Netflix. The third part, which was launched in 1990 and was very widely criticized, and it is available.

‘The lord of the rings: the return of The king”

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin in The return of the king ” Photo by: Handout

The winner of 11 academy awards, including best picture and best director, at the final part of the adaptation of Peter Jackson’s the work of the imagination of J. R. R. Tolkien, is a filmaço a matter of course. Equally overlooked, and even today are popular, with the first two installments of the trilogy, “the fellowship of The ring” (2001), “The two towers” (2002), are also in the Series. It’s a chance to revisit the epic, which has marked the career of Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, and Viggo Mortensen.

‘On the rise’

To the dismay of the fans of the Batman trilogy-the Chistopher Nolan’s on top of the man-bat is not available on Netflix. But fans of the work of the director, may give a film more intriguing, namely “The source”, 2010). With Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, and Ellen Page, sci-fi is one of those that the less you know about it before watching it, the better for the experience.

‘Seven for the seven crimes in the capital’

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in ‘Seven for the seven crimes in the capital’ (1995) by David Fincher this one’s easy.

In 1995, long before the event, with Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and he was the definition of a leading man in Hollywood. “Seven” has given strength to the career of the american actor, who is living with a detective, on the hunt for a serial killer in the hand of a fellow veteran, played by Morgan Freeman. The film is directed by David Fincher, who would go back to work with Pitt in “fight Club” (another huge hit which, unfortunately, is not in the book of the Sign the brazilian.

‘Pulp fiction’

The winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes, and the movie from 1994 is the best-known of the career of director Quentin Tarantino. Filled with pictures and phrases that iconic film about characters on the margins of the law, in the Los Angeles area in account with John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and uma Thurman in the cast.

‘Spirited away’

‘Spirited away’ (2001), which is one of the best-known films of Studio Ghibli this one’s easy.

This is good news for year 2020 was the announcement that the Series would begin, slowly, to make the productions of Studio Ghibli. Created by Hayao Miyazaki, the studio’s japanese, it’s one of the greatest references in the world of animation. For those who are not yet familiar with the works of Miyazaki, and is a good place to start is with The “spirited away” (2001). The winner of the Oscar for best animation, the film with a delicacy and fantasy, the story of a little girl of ten years who is moving from home to.

‘Waiting for a miracle’

One of the films most loved to the vast career of Tom Hanks, “waiting for the miracle” (1999), which adapts the book of the same name by Stephen King about an agent of the penitentiary to the infamous “corridor of death” and the events of the supernatural, that there have seen. Set during the Great Depression, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King in 1996, and he has received four academy award nominations.