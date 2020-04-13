The BLITZ – his Wife describes that he loses his temper with Amber Heard in that he lost a finger

The british newspaper the Daily Mail published a video, in which Johnny Depp revealed that his ex-wife, Amber, Heard, you cut off a toe during a discussion on violence, in the year 2015.

The video was recorded in the year 2018, the actor, referring to the finger-of-way, jocosa, such as “Little Richard”.

Depp also states that after the assault, he tried to protect the Heard island and pretending that he had stuck a finger in a door. The incident took place just a month after the wedding, while the actor’s filming for the fifth film in the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean’ in Australia.

The same newspaper also published an audio recording where you can hear, She Heard the cry, uncontrollably, as the personal physician of the Wife are looking for a finger to be able to sew it back on. “Look at all this blood, the horrible” to hear Debbie Lloyd, a registered nurse, speak.

The same as a nurse to question the physician, David Kipper, if your finger is in the trash – what this says “we have not seen anything resembling a flesh.

The actress denies this version of events, saying that the Wife if you hurt yourself when you throw a phone against the wall, and, after three days in a row to the consumption of alcohol and / or drugs.