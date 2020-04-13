The brothers of Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian that few know

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are currently two of the world celebrities on the internet with more fame and money, like her sisters, the not less famous Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are the daughters in turn of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, however, they have other brothers and sisters by his father and is rarely seen in public.

According to information in the portal news Mag., Caitlyn Jenner has had other children and post some pictures of them.

The Kardashian are always marked trends in social networks and the names of the members also always give that talk through their private lives.

Very few times make reference to Brody, Brandon, Burt and Cassandra, who are also your brothers.

Brody Jenner is a young pretty good looking and is 35 years of age. Has the profession of being a DJ., and thanks to that it has traveled through various countries of the world to take their music.

Between 2010 and 2012 had a relationship with the singer of pop-rock Avril Lavigne.

Brandon Jenner is also the brother of the Kardashian and has 37 years of age he is the brother of Brody. Both are sons of the same mother.

It is known that Brandon is also dedicated to the music and is very attached to Caitlyn.

Burt Jenner is one of the other siblings of the famous Kardashian. He is the firstborn son of Caitlyn and the fruit of his first marriage. You are 40 years of age and is maybe the one who has a life much more calm and in total privacy their famous sisters.

Cassandra Marino is the sister of Burt of the same mother and has 39 years of age.

Caitlyn Jenner was married to two different women before meeting Kris Jenner, who is the mother of Jenner.

Caitlyn Marie Jenner was previously William Bruce Jenner was born in Mount Kisco, New York, on October 28, 1949 and is a television personality and exdeportista american.









Bruce Jenner originally gained fame for their achievements in athletics and motorsport.

Bruce, the father of the Jenner and Kardashian spent many years of his life to working in series and tv movies coming to be a celebrity in the united States.









Bruce decided to conbertirse in women, and was in 2015 when it finished a process of sex change by publicly stating her identity as a woman and changed his name to William Bruce of Caitlyn Marie.