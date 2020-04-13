The Cartoon Network will make a marathon of Adventure Time

To celebrate ten years of the Adventure timethe Cartoon Network he prepared a special program on Easter Sunday, which takes place in the On April 12,. On the basis of 20the radio station will broadcast the 13 episodes in a row of the animation, finishing the event with a specialCome Along With Me”.

In addition to this, the channel has also created a puzzle game using stickers on the Instagram. For the users who would be interested in participating in the activity, they will have the parts available in the social network, and selecting the profile on the official Cartoon Network may show up on the page itself.

In the end, the Cartoon Network has also ordered two arts, the new argentine Patricio Oliverin homage to the characters of the animation to see the photo gallery below:

Adventure time it was broadcast originally in 2010 and 2018, up to 10 years, and 283 of the show. While it is up in the air, the animation was one of the most popular Cartoon Network.