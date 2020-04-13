The cast of ‘Jessie’ gets together and reminisces about the moments spent with Cameron Boyce: “It has made me a better person”

The end of the seriesGothe The Disney Channelmade an online dating and you couldn’t ask for anything better.

Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin if you worked in a video call while you are at home, in quarantine.

The meeting was in all written in the form of a live-for-the “Stars-in-the-House“ that is a daily series created for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for the benefit of the The Actors ‘ Fund.

During the meeting, also recalled the most important moments of the series, which ran for four seasons, from 2011 to 2015, the players took a moment to remind everyone about the co-worker in a cast, Cameron Boycewho died, tragically, at the age of 20, in July of 2019.

Kevin Chamberlin and he told us what he was like as a staff:

“It was one of the people with the kindest you could ever meet. And he had a soul which is beautiful.

Peyton List talked about how hard it was to good for him or her:

“We went to school together as a set. We will spend all of their time together. It has made me a better person for it. He was younger than I and who taught me something every day”

On his favorite memories, in this same year, revealed:

“To spend all the time in our locker room together, falandos about what we wanted to do in the future.”

Skai Jackson, and in spite of being very small when you meet Cameron for the first time, she told me that it was his favorite memory:

“I have so many but I think my favorite one was to learn about the Cameron, for the first time, and as long as he was gentle and sweet,”

Debby reminded us of a special moment, and sometimes in a that Cameron of the I:

“I remember during the first season, my mother had been battling cancer, and I went to chemo with her. And I got tired of the work and the people were making jokes like, ‘is tired from the last night?’, I was a little fragile, but I never shared it. I remember starting to cry, and even though it is the newest of the new, he came to comfort me, and I will never forget it. It was very special”

We love a list, and we will never forget, how they turned, and it really is a family, during the filming of the series. This meeting is only to bring us joy with tears in our eyes.

