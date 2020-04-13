The competition? Sign indicates the platforms for vault

With that, today is Easter Sunday and we are in isolation, social-wise), we have come up with a list of movies and TV shows that you have some theme that relates to that holiday. It is in reading the biblical origins behind the Easter, or for sharing the stories and glad about the traditions and contemporary, this list gives us a number of films and TV episodes that members of the public can watch it on this beautiful Sunday, why not all year round?

In the biblical story of Easter

All the films with the following dive into the the story of Jesus, the Christ, and they are perfect for those who want to learn more about the biblical origins of the holiday of Passover, which centers around Christ and his resurrection.

The resurrection (2016)

Easter is the Game of Thrones in this movie. Joseph Fiennes this is Clavius, a roman centurion, in charge of recovering the body of Jesus Christ after his disappearance after his resurrection. The journey of a Clávio takes you through Jerusalem and to the ways of the disciples of Jesus, where he uncovers a truth that goes beyond that of your wildest imagination. Also starring Tom Feltonfrom Harry Potter and the deathly hallows The Resurrection (Risen) it is a story of a bloody and action-packed, that you see all the family events from the Bible through the eyes of someone from the outside, providing a unique insight into the death and resurrection of Christ.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

This is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the Andrew Lloyd Webberin the year 1973, is a version of rock-and-roll, the relationship between Jesus Christ and Judas, the disciple who betrayed him. Unlike a lot of films that involved Jesus, and the resurrection is here, it is implied, and Jesus is portrayed as more of a human being. Issues such as the fact that the script will not be 100% accurate to the Bible, and a picture of Jude to be friendly, it generated controversy among religious groups, but by the time of the film and the music became more and more accepted.

The Son of God (2014)

This is the drama of 2014, it is a film adaptation of the tv series The Biblewith the show and the film were created by the Mark Burnett and Roma Downey. The film narrates the life of Jesus, and shows that the Passover is not merely an event in order to signify the resurrection, but it is also a day in the life of Christ has been leading up to. The son of God, that is, a more accurate view of the Bible is that Jesus is a Superstar, and when paired with stunning cinematography, this film is a must for anyone who wants to understand the life of jesus Christ and the person of the Easter activities.

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Launched in 2004, with a great deal of controversy, this film was directed by Mel Gibson it depicts the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This is a great movie for the Passover, because, although the Bible may give readers, a description of the crucifixion, the brutal, the film brings to life these events, giving viewers a new perspective on the meaning of the sacrifice of Jesus christ. It is not for the faint of heart, but it is The Passion of the Christ this is a must-see for anyone who wants to understand the major themes of love, suffering, and sacrifice that form the context for the Easter holiday.

The traditions and contemporary, Easter

The shows and films below deal with the traditions of the modern, more cheerful, and the celebration of Easter, such as eggs, bunnies and springtime. The kid’s a flat-screen tv geared towards adults, there is something for everyone when it comes to the content of the Easter holiday.

Bob’s Burgers – “Eggs For Days,

In the season 7, episode 16, “Eggs For Days” go to the family of Belcher as they celebrate the Easter holiday. Every year, Bob and Linda are hiding Easter eggs for her children to find, rather than hunting for the eggs, it gives horribly wrong. Easter is not a holiday that is celebrated with a lot of frequency on a television, so it’s refreshing to see Bob’s Burgers to make a view that is just as fun and exciting holiday.

South Park – “Fantastic Easter Special”

This is a parody of the Da Vinci Code ” follows Stan as he searches for the real reason as to why they have to decorate eggs for Easter. Along the way, he discovered the Hare Club For Men, a secret society that worships rabbits and they stated to protect the secrecy of the Country. As in every episode of the South Parkthe “Fantastic Easter Special” it’s a grownup, an adult, and, at times, the satire is offensive to the traditions of the world.

Hop – Rebelde sem of Easter

From the creators of My Evil Favorite, the story was familiar to blend the CGI and live action to create a story of light and the Easter bunny, voiced by Hugh Laurie and your son E. B., voiced by Russell Brand. After getting into an argument with his father, E. B. runs away from Easter Island and is located in Hollywood in pursuit of his dream of becoming a drummer, before you come across the Fred O’hare, the James Marsden, a man who aspires to become the next Easter bunny.

It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!

This is a special 1974-together Snoopy and the Peanuts in the animated comedy, which will leave you with a smile on the face of every fan out there. Linus tries to convince his friends of the Voyage of the Passover, you will arrive on Easter Sunday. All the Peanuts you find it difficult to believe in the Other, and then Snoopy comes in to save the day, making the Voyage from the Country. This is the tale of the amazing friendship along with a lovely view of the Snoopy on the traditional Easter bunny, make this a classic worth revisiting every single year.

Choose your favorite one to watch with the family, and don’t forget to Get in the house!