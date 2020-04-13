The date of release, synopsis, cast and rumors

Since the launch of the Monstroverso”, the Therein 2014, with the Godzillathe whole franchise is heading in the direction of the film: Godzilla vs. Kong. This is the climax has already been delayed for a very long time. However, when the bill arrived, the two Titans will finally have a chance to meet them in battle.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming movie.

THE STORY

Following Godzilla II: King of the Monsters in the past year Godzilla vs. Kong also, it is a sequence of Godzilla in the year 2014, and Kong: Skull Island in the fall of 2017. All three of the previous films have, in one way or another, centered around the The Monarchan organization is puzzling that the government is founded for the study and handling of the old Titans of the Land, in order to protect all of humanity.

After seeing the destruction of several city The king of the Monsters, Godzilla “if it ended” – the Titan in the alpha, and establishing peace in the world. The environment is on the mend after centuries of living in a hazard to human, with the Titans returning to the surface from the planet and protect the world’s natural biomes.

Notwithstanding the tranquil state of the Earth, and the top headlines of the newspaper for the following credits Godzilla II: King of the Monsters they indicate that the The Monarch you are busier than ever before. The group is exploring the caves of the Earth, in search of more Titans, and it’s an increase in seismic activity in and around the Island of the Skull, suggesting that the Additions are up to something fishy at the house of Kong.

While doing so, Kong presumably, he was sleeping on the island since the early 70’s, even though it appears that it will be substantially larger in size. It was proposed that the Kong was in the children and young people during the movie, explaining that this outbreak is a dramatic growth.

THE DATE OF RELEASE

Originally scheduled for launch in March Godzilla vs. Kong it is scheduled to release on the 20th of November. No, another delay was announced after the pandemic The New Coronavirus (Covid-19).

SYNOPSIS

So far, no trailer for the movie has been released. However, it is the executive summary of the official of the movie said:

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong are the two most powerful forces of nature, facing each other on the big screen in a spectacular battle throughout the ages. To the extent that the Monarch is embarking on a dangerous mission in the land of the unknown, of discovering clues to the origins of the Titans, is a plot of the human threat to take any of the creatures, both good and bad, on the face of the Earth forever.”

The CAST

The director of the The Blair Witch, Adam Wingard, will take the lead in the film, with a script Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Shrek).

Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan”), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Eiza Gonzalez (At the Rate of the Leak), Rebecca Hall (Tales From the Loop, and Jessica Henwick (Iron fist) all of them were chosen to be in the squad. However, the details of the characters in the film are still scarce, even though the character, Skarsgård, probably because of the protagonist’s human the film has been described as a geologist with a special connection to Kong.

Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown they will reprise their roles, as a scientist, father, and daughter Mark and Madison Russellof Godzilla II: King of the Monsters. Zhang Ziyi also, it will return as a Dra. She Calleda mitologista of the Titans, and is the successor to the spiritual character Shobijin classic Toho in the series Mothra.

None of the members of the Kong: Skull Island it was previously announced. However, all of the characters James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), Mason Weaver (Brie Larson), and Academy Marlow (John C. Reilly) seem to have The Monarch at the end of the movie, so it’s quite possible that they will appear in some shape or form. In the same way, Ford Brody Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and As Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) has survived Godzilla for 2014, making it possible for them to play some sort of role.

RUMORS

On the side of the Godzilla and Kongthe following claims Godzilla II: King of the Monsters it creates benefits for others in the team. The headlines in the newspapers, notable credits include:

“The Monarch is the egg intact.”; “Rodan and snuggling himself into the volcano, to the north of the Fiji islands”, and “Monarch confirms that the ancient Greek origin of star-like human rights-known as the ‘Shoulder’.”

The egg was mentioned it heralds the next generation of Mothra after the slaughter of his father (and mother?), helping Godzilla with the defeat of the King Ghidorah in The king of the Monsters. Rodan the new Seriescreated by Thereamong the other kaijus, too, can return to Godzilla II: King of the Monsters order to protect his ruling today in her battle against the Kong.

A big headline in the credits, it also mentions that the The Monarch you are building a giant machine on the Island of the Skull” after a few lame attempts to “create the Titans, the organic in the past.” All of these things seem to indicate that the arrival of the Mechagodzilla in the future, that is, a leakage current toy seems to indicate that it may indeed be the case. However, the toys are not always indicative of what appears on the finished product.

In addition to this, the post-credits scene of the movie shows you the bad guy Alan’s Music and, her eco-terrorist by buying one of the severed heads of the Ghidorahsuggesting that this is not the last time we saw the three-headed dragon.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong it hits theaters on November 20th.

Like our work? They just help us to keep it?

Being an independent in Brazil is not easy. Our team works in a collaborative way and with a lot of love to bring content to you every day, you will be immensely grateful to you for your co-operation. Find out more about the our campaign Support.if you and you can help us with your donation.

Comments