The day of the Kiss: the kisses of the most memorable in the film 13/04/2020

On Monday, the 13th day of April, it is officially celebrated on the Day of the Kiss. The act of kissing is history, and it has been more than a part, and represented a range of cultural productions in the years to come.

“Gone with the Wind”

Clark Gabel and Vivien Leigh in ‘gone with the Wind’ Image By: Handout

A classic of international cinema, “gone with the Wind” was an absolute phenomenon at the box office, and remains to this day one of the films most raised in history. In addition to winning a number of Oscars, including best picture, and the couple made up of Scarlet O’hara (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gabel) has become one of the most famous in the movies. All the kissing scenes between the two of them are very memorable.

“Just A Step away from Eternity.”

Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr, in “A Step away from Eternity.” Image By: Handout

The Drama of the history of the 50’s that depicts the life of a field army in Hawaii just before the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War ii, this film brings out the love scene exploding between Milton Warden (Burt Lancaster) and Karen Holmes (Deborah Kerr), the two share a kiss in the midst of the waves of the sea, in one of the most iconic scenes in the movie.

“Snow white and the Seven Dwarfs”

Classic scene from the kiss in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” Image By: Handout

One of the classics of animation, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was the first feature-length film from Disney, and it has forever changed the history of the company, and the world-renowned even today for their innovation and boldness. In the scene where the prince wakes his beloved with a kiss, and it quickly became a landmark.

“The Lady and the Tramp”

The iconic scene of the kiss in “Lady and the Tramp” Image By: Handout

On the other, of animation, Disney has created a scene of perhaps the most iconic of which is the the product of its history. In “The Lady and the Tramp”, the friendly dogs, the protagonists share a pasta, and they end up giving you an selinho, in an image-now context, and parodied many times over.

The “Titanic”

Yes, as you all know, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet). Yeah, overall I had a space for it on that board. But, debate aside, nothing changes that-this is one of the couples most memorable of the entire film, the international, and the scene where the two kiss in front of the ship, it’s enough to make anyone want to sing “My Heart Will Go on”.

“My First Love”

One of the most well-known — and death — of a Hollywood movie, “My First Love”, enchanted the spectators by telling a story of discovery, love, Thomas (Macaulay Culkin) and Valda (Anna Chulumsky), and the scene in which the two give an selinho he was famous for.

“The Ghost”

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in a scene from ‘Ghost’ Image: Reproduction

It’s a scene that needs little introduction: Molly (Demi Moore) kisses her in the spirit of the beloved Novels (Patrick Swayze), which means that there are no barriers and for which they hold of love, and melts the hearts of the audience in the process.

“Brokeback Mountain”

A landmark in the community for the LGBTQ+ in the film, the movie portrays the passion of Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is still acclaimed for the topics covered, and kissing the two actors have gone down in history.

“Spider-Man”

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire in one of the most famous scenes of ‘Spider-Man’ Image By: Handout

For the first time teioso directed by Sam Raimi has achieved critical acclaim and audience, and becoming a benchmark for future superhero movies. In addition to that, the movie created a scene, one after being saved by Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), he decided to reward you with the savior, and give him a kiss while he’s hanging upside-down. It can be said that it has become one of the business cards from the movie.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2”

A contemporary classic, “” Harry Potter,”which made the fans laugh, and cry for a variety of reasons. But, for a moment, it was certainly one of the most anticipated by the public, it was the kiss exchanged between Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint), couple, darling, that went on for a good part of the series ‘ in the rain and no water. When the kiss came up in the last movie, it didn’t disappoint not one bit.