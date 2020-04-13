The day of the Kiss: to remind you of kissing the famous the visual arts, and the celebrity

On account of the quarantine, the celebration full of love, and this year had to be postponed. But there’s no shortage of kisses and historical, to warm the heart

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at their wedding in 1981 (Keystone/Getty Images/Handout)

On the 13th of April, is celebrated as the International Day of the Kiss. Unfortunately, due to the blocking of the celebrations be full of love, needs to be delayed. Below, we’ve gathered together some of the kisses from the historical paintings of the beijoqueiras and when you love the famous couples they have to talk about these days. Check it out:

THE VISUAL ARTS

The Kiss (1907-1908), by Gustav Klimt

The Kiss (1822), by Théodore Géricault

In Bed The Kiss (1892) Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Pigmalião and Galatea (1890) by Jean-Léon Gérôme

All The Lovers (1928); René Magritte

The kiss by the Window (1892); Edvard Munch

The Kiss (2012-2016) of Them

The HISTORICAL

V-J Day in Times Square (1945), shot by Alfred Eisenstaedt

The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville (1950), photo by Robert Doisneau

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at their wedding in 1981

Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguillera in the UK, 2003

John Lennon and Yoko Ono on the cover of the Rolling Stones in 1981

The FAMOUS

Deborah Secco, Hugo Moura

Tatá Werneck e Rafael Vitti

Ludmilla and I Gayle

From the very beginning, the Bru has taught me that the simpler things are the more we should be giving them. And so I began to look at everything a little more slowly, more tenderly, and, without a doubt, the more you love.” What a special day it was yesterday, adam! In addition to being the birthday of my love, I’ve arranged a marriage with surprise, and asked her in marriage and WE got MARRIED 👰🏾👰🏾 The Olive tree, you are my love, and now we’re casadinhas, and all that I want is to make you as happy as you make me 💕. The world is ours, my love!!! Can finally married! I couldn’t have done all this myself, I would like to thank my mom @silvanassoliveira my sister @luane.saless, for they had the care of it all for me, me and my friend @viviianelimas2 @ballroomcasabonita by taking care of every detail, even from a distance, I had you in her and is struck on the night of the most special in my life, thank you, a friend, who is the queen of decorating 😍🙏🏾

P, and the Roman Novais

Fátima Bernardes e Túlio Gadelha

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

Bonus: on the cover of Vogue Uk in April of this year, which has built several versions of internet



