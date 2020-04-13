The day of the Kiss: to remind you of kissing the famous the visual arts, and the celebrity

View this post on Instagram

From the very beginning, the Bru has taught me that the simpler things are the more we should be giving them. And so I began to look at everything a little more slowly, more tenderly, and, without a doubt, the more you love.” What a special day it was yesterday, adam! In addition to being the birthday of my love, I’ve arranged a marriage with surprise, and asked her in marriage and WE got MARRIED 👰🏾👰🏾 The Olive tree, you are my love, and now we’re casadinhas, and all that I want is to make you as happy as you make me 💕. The world is ours, my love!!! Can finally married! I couldn’t have done all this myself, I would like to thank my mom @silvanassoliveira my sister @luane.saless, for they had the care of it all for me, me and my friend @viviianelimas2 @ballroomcasabonita by taking care of every detail, even from a distance, I had you in her and is struck on the night of the most special in my life, thank you, a friend, who is the queen of decorating 😍🙏🏾