The day of the Kiss: to remind you of kissing the famous the visual arts, and the celebrity

On account of the quarantine, the celebration full of love, and this year had to be postponed. But there’s no shortage of kisses and historical, to warm the heart
On the 13th of April, is celebrated as the International Day of the Kiss. Unfortunately, due to the blocking of the celebrations be full of love, needs to be delayed. Below, we’ve gathered together some of the kisses from the historical paintings of the beijoqueiras and when you love the famous couples they have to talk about these days. Check it out:
THE VISUAL ARTS
The Kiss (1907-1908), by Gustav Klimt
The Kiss (1822), by Théodore Géricault
In Bed The Kiss (1892) Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
Pigmalião and Galatea (1890) by Jean-Léon Gérôme
All The Lovers (1928); René Magritte
The kiss by the Window (1892); Edvard Munch
The Kiss (2012-2016) of Them
The HISTORICAL
V-J Day in Times Square (1945), shot by Alfred Eisenstaedt
The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville (1950), photo by Robert Doisneau
Princess Diana and Prince Charles at their wedding in 1981
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguillera in the UK, 2003
John Lennon and Yoko Ono on the cover of the Rolling Stones in 1981
The FAMOUS
Deborah Secco, Hugo Moura
Tatá Werneck e Rafael Vitti
Ludmilla and I Gayle
From the very beginning, the Bru has taught me that the simpler things are the more we should be giving them. And so I began to look at everything a little more slowly, more tenderly, and, without a doubt, the more you love.” What a special day it was yesterday, adam! In addition to being the birthday of my love, I’ve arranged a marriage with surprise, and asked her in marriage and WE got MARRIED 👰🏾👰🏾 The Olive tree, you are my love, and now we’re casadinhas, and all that I want is to make you as happy as you make me 💕. The world is ours, my love!!! Can finally married! I couldn’t have done all this myself, I would like to thank my mom @silvanassoliveira my sister @luane.saless, for they had the care of it all for me, me and my friend @viviianelimas2 @ballroomcasabonita by taking care of every detail, even from a distance, I had you in her and is struck on the night of the most special in my life, thank you, a friend, who is the queen of decorating 😍🙏🏾
P, and the Roman Novais
Fátima Bernardes e Túlio Gadelha
Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso
Bonus: on the cover of Vogue Uk in April of this year, which has built several versions of internet