The detective Pikachu gets an adaptation for the comic book

The film Pokemon: The Detective Pikachu gained an adaptation of the comic book, to be published by Legendary Comics (via CBM). The graphic novel is written by Brian Buccatello (Punisher/Batmanand designed for Nelson, Daniel (Ninja Turtles, Ghostbustersfollow the same route to the longer one.

The story follows Tim Goodman, played in the film by the Mr. Justice Smithand his partner, Detective Brock, voiced in the film by the Ryan Reynoldsin your quest to find the missing father of the team. Check out the cover of the COMIC of the The Detective Pikachu:

The Detective Pikachu it was the first adaptation of the games to actually be successful in the movie theaters, taking IN$ 433 million at theaters around the world, paving the way for the success of the Sonic: The Movie.