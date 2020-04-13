the film has the first image released; the release is held in the year 2020

The dune, and the work of sci-fi, Frank Herbert, and is currently being adapted into a film, with a release planned for the end of this year

The release film of the sci-fi 2020’s Dune (Thetitle of official), a film adaptation of the the classic book by Frank Herbertjust take your first image, is disclosed, as well as some of the details of the production. The film will now be in the distant future, controlled by the empire intergaláticos, exploring topics that range from the policy and the economy the ecology and religion.

The picture itself is worth a quick background: we Timothée Chalamet like Paul Atreides, a character who walks on the pristine beaches of the world, the ocean Caladan. The the ships the fund will carry your family to a new home. They have inherited Arrakis, desert planet rich in the most valuable resource we have in the season, and a spice called mélange. As a result, there is a hostile climate between the native people, the family Atreides (House Atreides), and the other royal families. The living conditions are not perfect, and this is why we see Paul, dejectedly, foreseeing the potential for conflict in the future.

In an interview with the Vanity Fair, a journal of the american Timothée says, “the most attractive about Paul is the fact that, in a story that is so rich in its scale and the construction of the world, the main character, is a kind of journey from anti-hero“. This is a reference to the classic design of the the hero’s journey (or monomito) therefore, instead of dreaming to go on an adventure, ” Paul withstands, and fears for the future.

The unmistakable face of Sting, the lead singer of The Police, in Dune, the 1984 Play, The Telegraph)

The oddest thing about it is that it is the second adaptation of the Dunewho ever came to the big screen in 1984, under the command of the David Lynch (this is the same for Twin Peaks), and is seen as a negative by the critics, and in part by the fans. However, in the version of 2020 vision, it all gives you the understanding that you will be a success, starting with the director.

Denis Villeneuve it is one that leads to the production of. The officer has also signed, along with Eric Roth,Forrest Gumpand Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange), the writing of the script. In addition to the Timothée Chalamet, and the film also has a cast weight: Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides, father of Paul), Rebecca Ferguson (The Lady Jessica, mother to Paul), and Zendaya (Chani), among others, the well-known faces.

Director: Denis Villeneuve and the cast, composed of Oscar, Isaac, Rebecca, Ferguson, and Jason Momoa (Movie, Business Insider, Purepeople, Yahoo!)

Who knows sci-fi the Grand prix can claim with a peace of mind that it is a good name for the lead in the film. Her long, 2016 With The Arrival Ofit was adapted from a short story, and even named the Oscar. He also knew how to present a representation of the history of the Blade Runner-2049 – the stream of the piece is adapted Blade Runner. The atmosphere is dark and full of emotion in its last two films of the genre, they are living proof that he is the right person for you.

Even if they do not sound at all important, it’s another clue about the tone of the film is in the line-up for the director of photography, Greig Fraser. Greig was also responsible for the photography of the Rogue One: The Story Of Star Wars.from 2016, the movie being the most common in the fancy Star Wars: Clone Wars for a work to be worthy of a “war”. For this reason, Dune it should be more based on the fact that Blade Runnerfor example , it helps in the immersion of the person who is watching it.

In the current edition of the national workforce, to help us imagine the universe of the fantasy (Non-Aleph)

The fact that you Dune has not yet had its release delayed as a success hollywodianos (including the timing of Marvel comics), due to the coronavirus, which has a direct impact on the living all around the world. The Warner Bros. still, it kept the release date December 18, in the us, probably getting the 17 or the 24 of this month. It remains to wait for further confirmation in future marketing materials (such as first trailer, it still has not been scheduled to come out.

