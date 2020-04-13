The future of Henry Cavill as Superman, it is unclear | have Fun





Henry Cavill in the movie Man of Steel (Picture: HANDOUT)



It is still unclear what the future of Superman in the DC. Despite the fact that Henry Cavill would like to keep playing the game, the studio has not yet said what it is yet.

The rumors of his exit have emerged in the year 2018, when the news said that the actors in the actor failed to renegotiate the terms of the contract with Warner brothers.

By 2019 Cavill told People magazine in an interview that he did not give up on the paper. “There’s still a lot that I have to give it to Him. A lot of new stories to tell. A lot of the reality, the honesty and depth of character that I would like to enter. I would like to reflect on the music. This is very important to me,” he said at the time.