The host, Chelsea Handler entertains fans by turning the bra into a face mask to avoid contagion,’ by a coronavirus – Monetary

Chelsea Handler (Photo: Instagram)

With the new guidelines from the World health Organization’s Health for all people to use masks or cover their face in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chelsea Handler, went to Instagram on Tuesday to give you a clue as to how to make a facial mask. “Hey guys, for those of you that are outgoing and in need of a full-face mask, but you don’t have one, you just have to pick up one of your bras if you have big boobs” recommended ” while giving a tutorial. “To do so, and then join them together like this!”, he said.

“With the mask is missing, we must resolve the matter into our own hands,” legendou the video. “The men are included,” he said. In the video, Chelasea Handler garnered a few laughs, and fans have flooded the comments section: “I challenge you to go out, in fact you’re probably going to!”, he wrote to Maria Shriver. Jen-Atkin said: “You are a heroine of the american.

Chelsea Handler is one of the many celebrities who are using social media to encourage fans to remain in their home and how to stay healthy in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. Some stars, like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kylie Jenner, have donated money to the fight against COVID-as many as 19, while others, including a series of medicine such as ‘The Resident’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – donated masks and other medical supplies to health care professionals on the front line.

