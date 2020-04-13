The lack-of-Cameron-Boyce at a meeting of the cast of Jessie gets excited in the audience

At the time when the world was passing through a quarantine, it has become common for the use of the technology to meet friends and talk. On Friday (10/04), was the place of the main characters of the series The Disney Channel, Gomeet the video call-in program The Star-In-The-House.

Driven by the When Rudestsky and James Wesleythe program has brought together the former stars of the Disney Debby Ryan (Jessie), Kevin Camberlin (Bertram), Peyton List (Emma), Skai Jackson (Zuri), and Karan Brar (Harrison’s). They talked a little bit about the program and what they have been doing in the vault, but the one that thrilled the audience was the lack of a Cameron Boyce (The clone), among the co-stars.

In 2019, the world was shocked to learn of the sudden death of Cameron Boyce. 20 year-old actor passed away in his sleep, and had little knowledge about her condition of epilepsy. Cameron have you had a seizure, and at the time of the incident he was alone in the apartment where he lived with some of her friends, including the actor Karan Brar (Harrison’s).

After the interview, the actress Skai Jackson released on his Instagram with a video that was broadcast during the program, in it we can see the evolution of the actors during the recording of the series, and it is in the pictures Cameron moved it one more time. Along with the video Skai he wrote a message thanking them for the program by meeting and talking to you all, have felt the lack of him.

Cameron Boyce he began to work in the The Disney Channel very early on in the series, such as Go and later on, he joined the main cast of the franchise The descendantswhere he played the role of the character Charleschildren of Cruela Devil. Prior to joining the company, Mickey mouse, he also appeared opposite actors such as Adam Sandler he also expressed regret over the loss of a Cameron. Among his recent performances we have in the series Mrs. Fletcher and it is the third film in the The descendants.